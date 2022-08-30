Analysts' Revenue Estimates For FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 8.3% over the past week, closing at US$4.82. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from FinVolution Group's five analysts is for revenues of CN¥11b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a satisfactory 6.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dip 7.8% to CN¥7.78 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥9.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥7.72 in 2022. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of CN¥39.00, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic FinVolution Group analyst has a price target of CN¥6.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥5.19. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that FinVolution Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that FinVolution Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 14% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 23% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.1% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that FinVolution Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at FinVolution Group.

Analysts are definitely bullish on FinVolution Group, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including concerns around earnings quality. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

