Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 34% to US$9.45 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Inseego's six analysts is for revenues of US$292m in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 50% to US$0.26. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$262m and losses of US$0.28 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Inseego 16% to US$9.13 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Inseego at US$10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.50. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Inseego's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 33%, well above its historical decline of 0.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.7% per year. So it looks like Inseego is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Inseego'sprospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Inseego.

