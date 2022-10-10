Analysts: Russian missiles seek to levy pain, could backfire

JILL LAWLESS
·5 min read

LONDON (AP) — The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow's war against its neighbor.

But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark a turning point in a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and sent millions fleeing from their homes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attacks were retaliation for a blast Saturday that damaged a showpiece bridge linking Russia to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014. Putin called the Kerch Bridge attack an “act of terrorism” and vowed a “tough” response to any further attacks that threaten Russia’s security. The 12-mile (19-kilometer) bridge, opened in 2018, is the only land link to Crimea from the Russian mainland.

Simon Smith, a former British ambassador to Ukraine, said the Russian leader was trying to send “a ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet’ message” to Ukraine.

Smith said the hail of Russian missiles onto civilian areas was “psychological and physical intimidation” – but also “an act of desperation” from a Russian leader whose troops are losing territory in parts of eastern Ukraine that Moscow has already annexed.

“This is very much Putin on the back foot,” said Smith, who heads the Ukraine Forum at the think-tank Chatham House. “He is on the defensive.”

Russia’s defense ministry said it had targeted “military command and communication facilities and energy infrastructure,” but Ukraine accused Moscow of indiscriminately hitting civilian areas. Ukrainian authorities said Russia fired 84 missiles against 10 cities, with 56 of them neutralized by air defenses. At least a dozen people were killed and over 60 wounded in the missile strikes, officials said.

“Russia is seeking to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses,” Justin Crump, chief executive of security consultancy Sibylline, told the BBC. “That’s something they have tried throughout the conflict, but never on this scale.”

Crump said Ukraine will likely seek more surface-to-air missiles from Western allies to strengthen its air defenses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to speak Tuesday to Group of Seven leaders during a video conference.

Michael Clarke, a visiting professor in war studies at King’s College London, said Monday’s attacks, while brutal, likely were not a turning point in the war, “because in a way, the Russians are already doing their worst.”

Ukrainians are finding mass graves and evidence of torture — and are undertaking war crimes investigations — in cities and towns recaptured after months of Russian occupation.

“In increasing the worst, all they do is bring more civilian misery to Ukraine, which will harden the resolve (of Ukrainians),” Clarke said. “And they are still losing on the ground.”

Monday's fierce bombardment came two days after Putin put air force chief Gen. Sergei Surovikin in command of all Russian forces in Ukraine. Surovikin previously led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a brutal bombardment that destroyed much of the city of Aleppo.

Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at military think-tank the Royal United Services Institute, said Surovikin’s appointment probably will not bring a major change to Russia’s military campaign.

“He has had a career that’s been blighted by accusations of both corruption and brutality,” Kaushal said. “So that may be some insight into how he will approach it. But then again, the Russian approach has already been quite brutal.”

Kaushal said Russia had “used a pretty phenomenal number of missiles” in the war so far and could run short of some of modern precision weapons. But he said Russia had “large numbers of stockpiled holdovers from the Soviet era” and still retained a capacity to inflict heavy damage on Ukraine.

“Given the sheer number of targets, and given that overall, the Russian missiles in terms of their accuracy and performance have been reasonably good, you would expect at least some bits of Ukrainian critical infrastructure, some things like power grids, to be destroyed over the course of the campaign,” Kaushal said.

Ukraine says it will not back down.

Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for the Crimea bridge attack, but Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, on Monday called the bridge a legitimate military target and said Kyiv’s forces would strike more sites of high military significance to Russia.

“We are not targeting Russian civilian infrastructure anywhere, especially beyond the Ukrainian official borders with Russia,” he told Times Radio. “But to achieve the victory, we will have to push further and further.”

Smith, the former ambassador, said Monday’s attacks were not “game-changing.” But he said Putin, faced with Ukrainian advances on the ground, had opened up “a new dimension” in the war.

“If Putin knows that deploying hundreds of thousands of his armed forces in Ukraine is going to be a dead loss because they are so poorly commanded and poorly equipped, then he is going to be looking for ways of visiting death and destruction on Ukraine from a greater distance,” Smith said — and that raises significant questions for Ukraine's Western allies.

“The countries supporting Ukraine need to think about the ways they can help Ukraine defend itself against that,” Smith said.

London correspondent Jill Lawless has covered politics and international affairs for the Associated Press since 2000. ___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine’s foreign minister, intelligence reveal reasons behind Russian mass missile attack

    The massmissile strikes across Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10 were due to Russian losses on the battlefield, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) stated on Oct. 10.

  • Putin: Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks

    STORY: In televized remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an attack on a vital bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.Ukrainian officials were exultant after the blast but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.Cities across Ukraine were left without power or water and several were killed in Russian missile strikes on more than a dozen Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.Putin said Russia would respond "harshly" to any further attacks by Ukraine.

  • Video shows immediate aftermath of Kyiv blasts

    STORY: Explosions shook capital after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of a terrorist attack on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea, sparking calls for reprisals from top officials in Moscow.Putin said on Sunday that the blast a day earlier on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, a major supply route for Moscow's forces in southern Ukraine, was "an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure".

  • Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it 'terrorism'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of orchestrating what he called a terrorist attack on a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea, as he prepared to hold a meeting of his security council on Monday amid calls for reprisals. A blast on Saturday on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, a major supply route for Moscow's forces in southern Ukraine, prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility.

  • Russia's defence ministry: All targets hit in massive missile strikes on Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry said it hit "all designated targets" in a massive missile attack on Ukrainian military, communications and energy infrastructure on Monday. Russia said the goals of the missile strikes had been achieved, in one of the largest coordinated Russian attacks against Ukraine since the first weeks of the war. Ukraine said the rush-hour attacks in eight regions appeared to have been deliberately timed to kill people, accusing Russia of terrorism.

  • Putin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin threatened further missile attacks on Ukraine after Russia hit Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of its invasion, marking a dangerous new escalation in the war.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Me

  • What we know about Putin’s mass strikes on Ukrainian cities

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities early Monday, an escalatory move that comes as Moscow increasingly accuses Ukrainians of terrorism and warns of Russia’s potential future response. The missiles killed at least 11 people as they struck regions across the country, including in areas that have…

  • 'Stop this genocide': Kyiv mayor at blast site

    STORY: Vitali Klitschko called for the "so-called free world" to help following the attack that has devastated parts of the city and left at least five people dead and 12 wounded in the capital. Russia struck cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

  • EU condemns 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks, warns Belarus

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's acts had "no place in the 21st century", adding in a tweet that military support for Ukraine from the bloc was on its way. Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

  • Putin’s mass strikes on Ukraine prompt international outcry

    Russia launched rocket attacks on Monday that struck in the heart of Kyiv and a dozen other regions, with around 83 missiles fired on a dozen regions in Ukraine. At least five civilians were killed and a dozen more injured in Ukraine’s capital city alone. Recent shelling also hit other civilian regions across the country,…

  • Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes

    The morning strikes sent Kyiv residents back into bomb shelters for the first time in months.

  • Kyiv under attack: ‘It is a war against civilians’

    On Monday, Russia launched the most significant strikes on Kyiv since the early days of its invasion of Ukraine. Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv confirmed multiple deaths, with many others in “critical condition” as a result of the attacks. “It is a war against civilians,” he said. “The people [are] angry, people want to defend houses, families, children."

  • Lukashenko and Putin agree to deploy joint army

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2022, 12:10 PM Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has announced that Russia and Belarus agreed to deploy a joint regional force. Source: pro-Kremlin news agency RIA Novosti Quotation: "Due to escalation on the western border of the Union State, we agreed on deployment of the regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

  • Lukashenko threatens Zelenskyy during meeting with security forces and military personnel

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2022, 11:59 AM On 10 October, self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, is having a meeting with chiefs of military and secret services. Souce: Lukashenko's press service Details: Currently, there is no certain information why the meeting was convened; however, it comes amid a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

  • Zelenskiy: Russia trying to "wipe us off the face of the earth"

    STORY: "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that showed him outside his presidential office."The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible."Russia bombed cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack. Missiles tore into Kyiv, the most intense strikes on the capital since Russia abandoned an attempt to captured it in the early weeks of the war. Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east. A witness in Russia's Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border also heard a blast from the border area.

  • Opinion | The Best Way to Respond to Saudi Arabia’s Embrace of Putin

    Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Ro Khanna propose new legislation to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia and rebalance the U.S.'s relationship with Riyadh.

  • UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing […] The post UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti’s crisis appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Putin hints that morning attack on Ukraine is revenge for Crimean Bridge explosion

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 13:08 Russian President Vladimir Putin called Russia's morning missile attack on Ukraine high-precision strikes on energy and military infrastructure. Source: Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Russian Security Council on 10 October Quote from Putin: "In the morning a mass strike on Ukraine's infrastructure - energy infrastructure, and military command and communication targets - was undertaken using high-precision weapons.

  • Palm Beach Gardens search-and-rescue team returns home after helping in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

    Five members of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue return home from Fort Myers after taking part in search-and-recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

  • Huge lines as drivers wait to cross damaged Crimea bridge

    STORY: A flagship project for Russian President Vladimir Putin, built at a reported cost of $3.6 billion, the bridge was damaged in a powerful blast on Saturday.The blast, which officials said killed three people, hit a crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.Thousands of motorists were stranded in the queues."We got here at 11:10 in the morning and we'll have to stay here because we need to get back home. I think we will cross the bridge by midnight," one of the drivers, Artyom Babak, told Reuters.Another motorists estimated the queue was about 9.3 miles (15 kilometers) long and would take up to 10 hours to pass.Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018 after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.