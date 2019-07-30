What Are Analysts Saying About Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NSE:APLLTD) Growth?

Looking at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NSE:APLLTD) earnings update in March 2019, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 2.4% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 9.6%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at ₹5.8b, we should see this fall to ₹5.7b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Alembic Pharmaceuticals perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 11 analysts covering APLLTD’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of APLLTD's earnings growth over these next few years.

From the current net income level of ₹5.8b and the final forecast of ₹7.2b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for APLLTD’s earnings is 4.9%. This leads to an EPS of ₹36.08 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of ₹31. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 15% to 13% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Alembic Pharmaceuticals, I've put together three important factors you should look at:

