What Are Analysts Saying About Aristocrat Leisure Limited’s (ASX:ALL) Long Term Outlook?

In September 2018, Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) announced its most recent earnings update, which suggested that the business gained from a small tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 9.6%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts view Aristocrat Leisure’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ expectations for next year seems positive, with earnings climbing by a robust 40%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 62% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$983m by 2021.

Although it is informative understanding the growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial analyzing the rate at which the earnings are moving every year, on average. The benefit of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Aristocrat Leisure’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 16%. This means that, we can presume Aristocrat Leisure will grow its earnings by 16% every year for the next couple of years.

For Aristocrat Leisure, there are three fundamental aspects you should further research:

