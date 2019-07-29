What Are Analysts Saying About Bankia, S.A.'s (BME:BKIA) Growth?

In March 2019, Bankia, S.A. (BME:BKIA) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, as a 8.3% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of -3.3%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €659m, we should see this growing to €714m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Bankia in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Longer term expectations from the 17 analysts covering BKIA’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of BKIA's earnings growth over these next few years.

By 2022, BKIA's earnings should reach €716m, from current levels of €659m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 0.6%. EPS reaches €0.22 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.22 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 23% to 22% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Bankia, there are three pertinent factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Bankia worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Bankia is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Bankia? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

