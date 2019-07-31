What Are Analysts Saying About British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s (LON:BATS) Growth?

Based on British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s (LON:BATS) earnings update in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 14% next year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 49%. By 2020, we can expect British American Tobacco’s bottom line to reach UK£6.9b, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of UK£6.0b. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for British American Tobacco in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from British American Tobacco in the longer term?

The 18 analysts covering BATS view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of BATS's earnings growth over these next few years.

LSE:BATS Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

From the current net income level of UK£6.0b and the final forecast of UK£7.9b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for BATS’s earnings is 8.9%. This leads to an EPS of £3.58 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of £2.64. With a current profit margin of 25%, this movement will result in a margin of 29% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For British American Tobacco, I've compiled three essential aspects you should look at:

