What Are Analysts Saying About Fine Organic Industries Limited’s (NSE:FINEORG) Growth?

In March 2018, Fine Organic Industries Limited (NSE:FINEORG) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 15% next year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 20%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of ₹953m, we can expect this to reach ₹1.1b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Fine Organic Industries going to perform in the near future?

The view from 1 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of FINEORG’s earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 19% based on the most recent earnings level of ₹953m to the final forecast of ₹1.7b by 2022. This leads to an EPS of ₹54.28 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of ₹31.09. With a current profit margin of 11%, this movement will result in a margin of 13% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Fine Organic Industries, I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should look at:

