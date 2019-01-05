What Are Analysts Saying About Focusrite Plc’s (LON:TUNE) Earnings Outlook?

The most recent earnings announcement Focusrite Plc’s (LON:TUNE) released in August 2018 showed that the business gained from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 22%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts predict Focusrite’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts’ prospects for the upcoming year seems rather muted, with earnings rising by a single digit 0.7%. The following year doesn’t look much more exciting, though earnings does reach UK£11m in 2022.

Although it is helpful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable to analyze the rate at which the company is moving on average every year. The advantage of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Focusrite’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 2.0%. This means that, we can presume Focusrite will grow its earnings by 2.0% every year for the next couple of years.

For Focusrite, I've compiled three key aspects you should look at:

