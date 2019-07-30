What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Amcor plc's (ASX:AMC)?

Based on Amcor plc's (ASX:AMC) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 13% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of -1.7%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of US$724m, we can expect this to reach US$817m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Amcor. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Amcor perform in the near future?

The 6 analysts covering AMC view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, AMC's earnings should reach US$1.3b, from current levels of US$724m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 20%. This leads to an EPS of $0.73 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $0.63. In 2022, AMC's profit margin will have expanded from 7.8% to 9.0%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Amcor, I've put together three essential factors you should further research:

