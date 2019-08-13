What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Aspo Oyj's (HEL:ASPO)?

Based on Aspo Oyj's (HEL:ASPO) earnings update in March 2019, analysts seem extremely confident, as a 60% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the historical 5-year average growth rate of -1.8%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €13m, we should see this rise to €21m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Aspo Oyj's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Aspo Oyj to keep growing?

The 3 analysts covering ASPO view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for ASPO, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 21% based on the most recent earnings level of €13m to the final forecast of €29m by 2022. EPS reaches €1.02 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.42 EPS today. In 2022, ASPO's profit margin will have expanded from 2.4% to 4.6%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Aspo Oyj, I've compiled three key factors you should further examine:

