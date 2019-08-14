What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited's (HKG:3669)?

In December 2018, China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (HKG:3669) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings growth rate expected to be 23% next year, which is within range of the past five-year average earnings growth of 25%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at CN¥1.3b, we should see this growing to CN¥1.5b by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How is China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings going to perform in the near future?

The 16 analysts covering 3669 view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of 3669's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 20% based on the most recent earnings level of CN¥1.3b to the final forecast of CN¥2.3b by 2022. EPS reaches CN¥1.23 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CN¥0.68 EPS today. In 2022, 3669's profit margin will have expanded from 2.3% to 3.2%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings, there are three important factors you should look at:

