What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of EVN AG’s (VIE:EVN)?

EVN AG’s (VIE:EVN) latest earnings update in September 2018 indicated that the business gained from a small tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 1.4%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts predict EVN’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

View our latest analysis for EVN

Market analysts’ prospects for next year seems pessimistic, with earnings declining by a double-digit -27%. In the next couple of years, earnings should continue to be below today’s level, with a decline of -18% in 2021, eventually reaching €210m in 2022.

WBAG:EVN Future Profit January 27th 19 More

While it is helpful to be aware of the growth rate year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more insightful to analyze the rate at which the earnings are growing every year, on average. The advantage of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of EVN’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 2.3%. This means, we can assume EVN will grow its earnings by 2.3% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For EVN, I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is EVN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EVN is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of EVN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



