What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HKBN Ltd.’s (HKG:1310)?

In August 2018, HKBN Ltd. (HKG:1310) released its earnings update. Generally, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 31% in the upcoming year, though this is relatively lower than the previous 5-year average earnings growth of 46%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of HK$397m, we should see this rise to HK$521m in 2019. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for HKBN in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for HKBN

What can we expect from HKBN in the longer term?

The view from 8 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of 1310’s earnings growth over these next few years.

SEHK:1310 Future Profit December 24th 18 More

By 2021, 1310’s earnings should reach HK$943m, from current levels of HK$397m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 27%. EPS reaches HK$0.65 in the final year of forecast compared to the current HK$0.40 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 10%, this movement will result in a margin of 13% by 2021.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For HKBN, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is HKBN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HKBN is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of HKBN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



