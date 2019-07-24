What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Laurent-Perrier S.A.'s (EPA:LPE)?

After Laurent-Perrier S.A.'s (EPA:LPE) earnings announcement in March 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 12% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -1.2%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €23m, we should see this rise to €26m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Laurent-Perrier to keep growing?

Longer term expectations from the 4 analysts covering LPE’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of LPE's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

ENXTPA:LPE Past and Future Earnings, July 24th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €23m and the final forecast of €34m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for LPE’s earnings is 11%. EPS reaches €5.73 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €3.9 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 9.2%, which is expected to expand to 12% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Laurent-Perrier, I've put together three key aspects you should further research:

