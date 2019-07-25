What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Lumibird SA's (EPA:LBIRD)?

The most recent earnings announcement Lumibird SA's (EPA:LBIRD) released in April 2019 suggested that the business gained from a major tailwind, more than doubling its earnings from the prior year. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts predict Lumibird's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for the coming year seems buoyant, with earnings climbing by a robust 45%. This growth in earnings is expected to continue at an exponential rate, bringing the bottom line up to €21m by 2022.

While it is useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable evaluating the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The benefit of this approach is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Lumibird's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 31%. This means that, we can expect Lumibird will grow its earnings by 31% every year for the next few years.

For Lumibird, I've put together three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

