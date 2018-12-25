What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of MotorCycle Holdings Limited’s (ASX:MTO)?

MotorCycle Holdings Limited’s (ASX:MTO) announced its latest earnings update in June 2018, which signalled that the business faced a slight headwind with earnings deteriorating from AU$9.3m to AU$9.1m, a change of -1.9%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts view MotorCycle Holdings’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts’ prospects for the coming year seems buoyant, with earnings expanding by a robust 25%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 41% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$15m by 2021.

Even though it is useful to understand the growth rate year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial evaluating the rate at which the earnings are moving on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of MotorCycle Holdings’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 15%. This means, we can expect MotorCycle Holdings will grow its earnings by 15% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For MotorCycle Holdings, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

