What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap’s (AMS:NEDAP)?

On 31 December 2018, N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap (AMS:NEDAP) released its earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 8.4% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 0.1%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €17m, we can expect this to reach €19m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 2 analysts covering NEDAP is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, NEDAP’s earnings should reach €28m, from current levels of €17m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 17%. This leads to an EPS of €4.39 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.66. In 2022, NEDAP’s profit margin will have expanded from 8.9% to 12%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For N.V. Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

