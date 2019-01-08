What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Ridley Corporation Limited’s (ASX:RIC)?

In June 2018, Ridley Corporation Limited (ASX:RIC) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst consensus outlook appear vastly optimistic, with profits predicted to ramp up by an impressive 63% next year, compared with the previous 5-year average growth rate of 23%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of AU$17m, we should see this rise to AU$28m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Ridley. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Ridley in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 5 analysts covering RIC is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of RIC’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 15% based on the most recent earnings level of AU$17m to the final forecast of AU$31m by 2022. EPS reaches A$0.099 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.057 EPS today. In 2022, RIC’s profit margin will have expanded from 1.9% to 3.0%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Ridley, there are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

