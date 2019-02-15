What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of The Swatch Group AG’s (VTX:UHR)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Looking at The Swatch Group AG’s (VTX:UHR) earnings update on 31 December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, as a 13% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of -22%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at CHF845m, we should see this growing to CHF956m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Swatch Group. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term expectations from the 23 analysts of UHR is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of UHR’s earnings growth over these next few years.

SWX:UHR Future Profit February 15th 19 More

From the current net income level of CHF845m and the final forecast of CHF1.1b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for UHR’s earnings is 9.8%. EPS reaches CHF22.29 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CHF16.14 EPS today. In 2022, UHR’s profit margin will have expanded from 10.0% to 12%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Swatch Group, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

