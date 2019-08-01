What Are Analysts Saying About Jungfraubahn Holding AG's (VTX:JFN) Long Term Outlook?

In March 2019, Jungfraubahn Holding AG (VTX:JFN) released its most recent earnings announcement, which revealed that the company experienced a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 16%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts view Jungfraubahn Holding's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for the upcoming year seems rather muted, with earnings rising by a single digit 2.7%. The following year doesn't look much more exciting, though earnings does reach CHF52m in 2022.

Although it’s informative knowing the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful evaluating the rate at which the earnings are growing every year, on average. The benefit of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Jungfraubahn Holding's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 2.5%. This means that, we can expect Jungfraubahn Holding will grow its earnings by 2.5% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Jungfraubahn Holding, I've put together three important factors you should further research:

