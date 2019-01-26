What Are Analysts Saying About KONE Oyj’s (HEL:KNEBV) Growth?

In December 2018, KONE Oyj (HEL:KNEBV) released its most recent earnings announcement, which showed that the company endured a major headwind with earnings deteriorating by -13%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts view KONE Oyj’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

View our latest analysis for KONE Oyj

Analysts’ outlook for the upcoming year seems positive, with earnings rising by a robust 12%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 26% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €1.1b by 2022.

HLSE:KNEBV Future Profit January 26th 19 More

Even though it’s useful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable evaluating the rate at which the business is moving every year, on average. The pro of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of KONE Oyj’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 8.8%. This means that, we can expect KONE Oyj will grow its earnings by 8.8% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For KONE Oyj, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is KNEBV worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KNEBV is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of KNEBV? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



