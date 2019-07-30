What Are Analysts Saying About Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LON:LLOY) Future?

Looking at Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LON:LLOY) earnings update in March 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, as a 19% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 51%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of UK£4.0b, we can expect this to reach UK£4.7b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Lloyds Banking Group to keep growing?

Longer term expectations from the 18 analysts covering LLOY’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of UK£4.0b and the final forecast of UK£5.1b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for LLOY’s earnings is 3.8%. EPS reaches £0.076 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.055 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 23%, this movement will result in a margin of 28% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Lloyds Banking Group, there are three important factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Lloyds Banking Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Lloyds Banking Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Lloyds Banking Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

