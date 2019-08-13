What Are Analysts Saying About Marshall Motor Holdings Plc's (LON:MMH) Growth?

After Marshall Motor Holdings Plc's (LON:MMH) earnings announcement in December 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 28% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 6.5%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of UK£14m, we can expect this to reach UK£18m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Marshall Motor Holdings's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Marshall Motor Holdings in the longer term?

The longer term view from the 3 analysts covering MMH is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for MMH, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of UK£14m and the final forecast of UK£18m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for MMH’s earnings is 8.2%. This leads to an EPS of £0.23 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of £0.18. In 2022, MMH's profit margin will have expanded from 0.6% to 0.8%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Marshall Motor Holdings, I've put together three essential factors you should further examine:

