What Are Analysts Saying About Nielsen Holdings plc’s (NYSE:NLSN) Growth?

In September 2018, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 32% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 1.4%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of US$429m, we can expect this to reach US$565m by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Nielsen Holdings in the longer term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Nielsen Holdings in the longer term?

The view from 16 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of NLSN’s earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 23% based on the most recent earnings level of US$429m to the final forecast of US$904m by 2022. EPS reaches $1.87 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $1.2 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 6.5%, which is expected to expand to 13% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Nielsen Holdings, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Nielsen Holdings worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Nielsen Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Nielsen Holdings? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

