What Are Analysts Saying About PlanetMedia SA's (EPA:ALPLA) Growth?

In April 2019, PlanetMedia SA (EPA:ALPLA) announced its most recent earnings update, which showed that the company experienced a major headwind with earnings falling by -41%. Below, I've presented key growth figures on how market analysts view PlanetMedia's earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for the upcoming year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by -0.1%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with generating double digit 12% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to €1m in 2022.

ENXTPA:ALPLA Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

Although it’s helpful to be aware of the growth rate each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial gauging the rate at which the business is rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this approach is that we can get a better picture of the direction of PlanetMedia's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 8.0%. This means, we can expect PlanetMedia will grow its earnings by 8.0% every year for the next few years.

