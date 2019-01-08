What Are Analysts Saying About Rotork plc’s (LON:ROR) Growth?

Based on Rotork plc’s (LON:ROR) earnings update in June 2018, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 50% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -12%. By 2020, we can expect Rotork’s bottom line to reach UK£83m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of UK£56m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Rotork. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Rotork going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 17 analysts covering ROR is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for ROR, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of UK£56m and the final forecast of UK£112m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for ROR’s earnings is 14%. EPS reaches £0.14 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.064 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 8.7%, which is expected to expand to 15% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Rotork, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine:

