What Are Analysts Saying About Softcat plc’s (LON:SCT) Earnings Outlook?

In July 2018, Softcat plc (LON:SCT) released its latest earnings announcement, which indicated that the company gained from a robust tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 37%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts predict Softcat’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ prospects for this coming year seems optimistic, with earnings increasing by a robust 12%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 18% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting UK£69m by 2022.

LSE:SCT Future Profit February 18th 19 More

While it’s informative knowing the growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful evaluating the rate at which the earnings are growing on average every year. The advantage of this approach is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Softcat’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 6.3%. This means, we can presume Softcat will grow its earnings by 6.3% every year for the next couple of years.

