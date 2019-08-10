What Are Analysts Saying About Tikkurila Oyj's (HEL:TIK1V) Growth?

As Tikkurila Oyj (HEL:TIK1V) announced its earnings release on 30 June 2019, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 38% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of -29%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €15m, we should see this growing to €20m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Tikkurila Oyj's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Tikkurila Oyj going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 3 analysts of TIK1V is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €15m and the final forecast of €23m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for TIK1V’s earnings is 11%. This leads to an EPS of €0.91 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.33. In 2022, TIK1V's profit margin will have expanded from 2.6% to 3.9%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Tikkurila Oyj, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

