How Do Analysts See AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Performing In The Years Ahead?

In June 2019, AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its latest earnings announcement, which indicated that the business experienced a strong tailwind, leading to a high double-digit earnings growth of 93%. Investors may find it useful to understand how market analysts view AeroVironment's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts' expectations for next year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by a double-digit -16%. However, the next few years show a contrast, with earnings growth becoming positive in 2021, with the bottom line increasing to US$43m in 2022.

While it’s useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial to analyze the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of AeroVironment's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 6.3%. This means that, we can anticipate AeroVironment will grow its earnings by 6.3% every year for the next few years.

For AeroVironment, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

