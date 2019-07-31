How Do Analysts See Atlantia S.p.A. (BIT:ATL) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

In March 2019, Atlantia S.p.A. (BIT:ATL) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear highly confident, with profits predicted to ramp up by an impressive 94% next year, against the previous 5-year average growth rate of 11%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €814m, we can expect this to reach €1.6b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term view from the 13 analysts covering ATL is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of ATL's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

BIT:ATL Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

By 2022, ATL's earnings should reach €1.8b, from current levels of €814m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 8.4%. EPS reaches €2.36 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.0 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 11%, which is expected to expand to 18% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Atlantia, there are three key factors you should further examine:

