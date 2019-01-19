How Do Analysts See Atul Auto Limited (NSE:ATULAUTO) Performing Over The Next Few Years?

Atul Auto Limited’s (NSE:ATULAUTO) most recent earnings update in March 2018 confirmed that the company experienced a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 30%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts predict Atul Auto’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for the coming year seems rather muted, with earnings increasing by a single digit 9.9%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates arriving at double digit 23% compared to today’s earnings and decreases to ₹500m by 2022.

While it’s informative understanding the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable to gauge the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The advantage of this approach is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Atul Auto’s earnings trajectory over time, fluctuate up and down. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 7.5%. This means that, we can anticipate Atul Auto will grow its earnings by 7.5% every year for the next couple of years.

For Atul Auto, I’ve put together three important factors you should look at:

