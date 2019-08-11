How Do Analysts See BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW) Performing Over The Next Year?

After BayWa Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BYW) earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 34% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of -14%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €32m, we can expect this to reach €43m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around BayWa's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for BayWa

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 5 analysts covering BYW is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of BYW's earnings growth over these next few years.

XTRA:BYW Past and Future Earnings, August 11th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €32m and the final forecast of €62m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for BYW’s earnings is 18%. EPS reaches €1.98 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.92 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 0.2%, this movement will result in a margin of 0.3% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For BayWa, there are three important factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is BayWa worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BayWa is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of BayWa? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.