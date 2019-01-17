How Do Analysts See Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Performing Over The Next Few Years?

Beach Energy Limited’s (ASX:BPT) announced its latest earnings update in June 2018, which revealed that the company endured a substantial headwind with earnings declining by -49%. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts view Beach Energy’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ outlook for the coming year seems buoyant, with earnings growing by a significant 81%. This strong level of earnings is expected to be maintained in the following year, before rising up further to AU$429m in 2022.

Although it’s helpful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful to evaluate the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The pro of this approach is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Beach Energy’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 22%. This means, we can assume Beach Energy will grow its earnings by 22% every year for the next couple of years.

