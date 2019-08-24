How Do Analysts See Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

After Charter Hall Group's (ASX:CHC) earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 27% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 17%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of AU$237m, we should see this rise to AU$300m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for Charter Hall Group

How will Charter Hall Group perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 5 analysts of CHC is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

ASX:CHC Past and Future Earnings, August 24th 2019 More

From the current net income level of AU$237m and the final forecast of AU$341m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for CHC’s earnings is 7.3%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.69 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.51. In 2022, CHC's profit margin will have expanded from 45% to 68%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Charter Hall Group, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Charter Hall Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Charter Hall Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Charter Hall Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.