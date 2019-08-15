How Do Analysts See China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:658) Performing In The Year Ahead?

Based on China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:658) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem highly optimistic, as a 70% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the historical 5-year average growth rate of 9.3%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at CN¥271m, we should see this growing to CN¥460m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group to keep growing?

The longer term expectations from the 1 analysts of 658 is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

SEHK:658 Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019 More

By 2022, 658's earnings should reach CN¥508m, from current levels of CN¥271m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 16%. This leads to an EPS of CN¥0.31 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of CN¥0.17. In 2022, 658's profit margin will have expanded from 3.3% to 4.9%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock.

