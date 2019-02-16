How Do Analysts See Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Looking at Citigroup Inc.’s (NYSE:C) earnings update in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 2.2% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of -19%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$17b, we should see this rise to US$17b in 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Citigroup’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Citigroup going to perform in the near future?

The view from 24 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for C, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 1.6% based on the most recent earnings level of US$17b to the final forecast of US$17b by 2022. This leads to an EPS of $9.66 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $6.69. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 25% to 22% by the end of 2022.

