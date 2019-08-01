How Do Analysts See DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DEZ) Performing Over The Next Year?

In March 2019, DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DEZ) announced its earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, as upcoming earnings growth is expected to be 34% next year, similar to the range of average earnings growth for the past five years of 37% per year. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €70m, we should see this rise to €94m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for DEUTZ. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from DEUTZ in the longer term?

The view from 8 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of DEZ's earnings growth over these next few years.

By 2022, DEZ's earnings should reach €93m, from current levels of €70m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 1.3%. EPS reaches €0.80 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.58 EPS today. Analysts are predicting earnings growth to outpace revenue by the end of 2022, resulting in a margin expansion from 3.9% to 4.8%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For DEUTZ, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

