How Do Analysts See Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Performing In The Year Ahead?

On 30 June 2019, Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) announced its earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 23% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of -4.3%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of AU$262m, we can expect this to reach AU$322m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Downer EDI in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Downer EDI in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 6 analysts covering DOW is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of DOW's earnings growth over these next few years.

ASX:DOW Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 11% based on the most recent earnings level of AU$262m to the final forecast of AU$370m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of A$0.59 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.43. In 2022, DOW's profit margin will have expanded from 2.0% to 2.5%.

