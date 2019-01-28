How Do Analysts See Europris ASA (OB:EPR) Performing In The Year Ahead?

In September 2018, Europris ASA (OB:EPR) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 4.2% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 30%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of øre390m, we should see this rise to øre406m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for Europris

Can we expect Europris to keep growing?

The longer term expectations from the 7 analysts of EPR is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

OB:EPR Future Profit January 28th 19 More

By 2022, EPR’s earnings should reach øre427m, from current levels of øre390m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 3.8%. This leads to an EPS of NOK2.99 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of NOK2.33. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 7.2% to 6.9% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Europris, there are three essential aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Europris worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Europris is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Europris? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



