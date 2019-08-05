How Do Analysts See Global Dominion Access, S.A. (BME:DOM) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

On 30 June 2019, Global Dominion Access, S.A. (BME:DOM) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 29% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 24%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €33m, we should see this growing to €42m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for Global Dominion Access

How will Global Dominion Access perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 6 analysts covering DOM is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

BME:DOM Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €33m and the final forecast of €52m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for DOM’s earnings is 13%. This leads to an EPS of €0.30 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.19. Margins are currently sitting at 3.0%, which is expected to expand to 5.0% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Global Dominion Access, I've compiled three important factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Global Dominion Access worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Global Dominion Access is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Global Dominion Access? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.