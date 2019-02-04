How Do Analysts See Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Honeywell International Inc.’s (NYSE:HON) latest earnings announcement in December 2018 confirmed that the company benefited from a substantial tailwind, more than doubling its earnings from the prior year. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts predict Honeywell International’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for the upcoming year seems pessimistic, with earnings falling by a double-digit -14%. In the next couple of years, earnings will begin to improve, increasing year on year, and generating US$6.6b by 2022.

Even though it’s useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable to determine the rate at which the business is growing every year, on average. The benefit of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Honeywell International’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 0.3%. This means, we can expect Honeywell International will grow its earnings by 0.3% every year for the next few years.

For Honeywell International, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further research:

