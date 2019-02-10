How Do Analysts See Inwido AB (STO:INWI) Performing In The Years Ahead?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The most recent earnings release Inwido AB’s (STO:INWI) announced in December 2018 signalled that the business benefited from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 49%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts view Inwido’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ expectations for this coming year seems rather muted, with earnings expanding by a single digit 1.1%. The following year doesn’t look much more exciting, though earnings does reach kr471m in 2022.

While it is helpful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial analyzing the rate at which the business is growing on average every year. The benefit of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Inwido’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 2.9%. This means that, we can expect Inwido will grow its earnings by 2.9% every year for the next few years.

For Inwido, there are three key aspects you should further research:

