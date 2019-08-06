How Do Analysts See Kingspan Group plc (ISE:KRX) Performing In The Year Ahead?

In December 2018, Kingspan Group plc (ISE:KRX) announced its earnings update. Overall, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 11% next year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 25%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €331m, we can expect this to reach €368m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Kingspan Group. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for Kingspan Group

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 11 analysts covering KRX is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for KRX, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ISE:KRX Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 7.9% based on the most recent earnings level of €331m to the final forecast of €425m by 2022. EPS reaches €2.32 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.84 EPS today. In 2022, KRX's profit margin will have expanded from 7.6% to 8.3%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Kingspan Group, there are three essential factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Kingspan Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Kingspan Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Kingspan Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.