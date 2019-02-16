How Do Analysts See Konecranes Plc (HEL:KCR) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

After Konecranes Plc’s (HEL:KCR) earnings announcement on 31 December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear vastly optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by a high double-digit of 75% in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 21%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €102m, we can expect this to reach €178m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Konecranes. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 11 analysts covering KCR’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 22% based on the most recent earnings level of €102m to the final forecast of €243m by 2022. EPS reaches €3.1 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.29 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 3.2%, which is expected to expand to 6.8% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Konecranes, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Konecranes worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Konecranes is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Konecranes? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

