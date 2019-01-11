How Do Analysts See L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

Looking at L’Oréal S.A.’s (EPA:OR) earnings update in June 2018, analyst forecasts seem fairly subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 1.2% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 7.1%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €3.8b, we should see this growing to €3.9b by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for L’Oréal in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from L’Oréal in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 23 analysts covering OR is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for OR, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ENXTPA:OR Future Profit January 11th 19 More

By 2022, OR’s earnings should reach €4.4b, from current levels of €3.8b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 6.1%. This leads to an EPS of €8.21 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €6.83. However, the expansion of the current 15% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 14% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For L’Oréal, there are three essential aspects you should look at:

