How Do Analysts See Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) Performing Over The Next Year?

Looking at Medidata Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDSO) earnings update in September 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with earnings expected to grow by 2.9% in the upcoming year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 38%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at US$44m, we should see this growing to US$46m by 2019. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Medidata Solutions. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 11 analysts covering MDSO’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for MDSO, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2021, MDSO’s earnings should reach US$72m, from current levels of US$44m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 21%. EPS reaches $1.3 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $0.79 EPS today. In 2021, MDSO’s profit margin will have expanded from 8.1% to 8.5%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Medidata Solutions, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

