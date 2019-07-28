How Do Analysts See Mersen S.A. (EPA:MRN) Performing In The Year Ahead?

In December 2018, Mersen S.A. (EPA:MRN) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 12% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 69%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €57m, we can expect this to reach €64m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Mersen's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Mersen going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 6 analysts covering MRN is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of MRN's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 6.0% based on the most recent earnings level of €57m to the final forecast of €68m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €3.28 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.75. With a current profit margin of 6.4%, this movement will result in a margin of 6.9% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Mersen, I've put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Mersen worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Mersen is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Mersen? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

