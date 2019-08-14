How Do Analysts See Microwave Vision S.A. (EPA:ALMIC) Performing Over The Next Year?

Since Microwave Vision S.A. (EPA:ALMIC) released its earnings in December 2018, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 18% in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -2.5%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €4.8m, we should see this rise to €5.6m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Microwave Vision in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 1 analysts covering ALMIC is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of ALMIC's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 15% based on the most recent earnings level of €4.8m to the final forecast of €7.4m by 2022. EPS reaches €1.14 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.76 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 6.4%, which is expected to expand to 7.4% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Microwave Vision, I've compiled three key factors you should look at:

