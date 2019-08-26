How Do Analysts See Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Performing In The Next 12 Months?

In March 2019, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its earnings update. Overall, analysts seem highly optimistic, with profits predicted to ramp up by an impressive 52% next year, though this is noticeably lower than the historical 5-year average earnings growth of 66%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of CN¥2.8b, we can expect this to reach CN¥4.3b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Momo's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Momo going to perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 22 analysts covering MOMO’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for MOMO, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

NasdaqGS:MOMO Past and Future Earnings, August 26th 2019 More

From the current net income level of CN¥2.8b and the final forecast of CN¥6.0b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for MOMO’s earnings is 20%. This leads to an EPS of CN¥23.2 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of CN¥13.84. With a current profit margin of 21%, this movement will result in a margin of 29% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Momo, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

